Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing just cycle chains, netizens say 'ab isse dekhke ulti aati hai'

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed is often trolled for her weird fashion outfits, and this time, the popular television actress has been slammed left, right, and center for her latest Instagram reel in which she is seen wearing just cycle chains. In the clip, Urfi is first seen riding the cycle and then she makes stylish poses wearing multiple cycle chains to cover her body.

Sharing the video, Urfi Javed wrote, "Cycle ki chain !! Even I could’ve never thought dress from this! This wasn’t my idea tho, a friend just jokingly said isne toh cycle ki chain ki dress bana di - I was wait I never did that but maybe I can". Her video has comments with netizens bashing the actress.

One Instagram user commented, "Ab isse dekh ke ulti aati hai", while another wrote, "Mere dost k kurte ka naada bhi dheela hogya hai kho to dedu use bhi lapet liyo apni body pe". "Are urfi ji ne meri cycle ki chain chura li", read another hilarious comment. There are multiple other netizens who are criticising Urfi for her disastrous fashion sense yet again.

After appearing in cameos in multiple shows, Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot last year. She was the first contestant to get evicted from the show on the eighth day itself after Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who ended up winning the show.

Though Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, keeps sharing her semi-nude photos and videos in bizarre costumes on her social media, she only has around 3.8 million followers on Instagram and 92 thousand followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.



