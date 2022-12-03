Search icon
Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing bizarre outfit with red tapes, netizens ask 'ye fashion hai?'

In a recent video, Urfi Javed can be seen laying down with tapes placed on her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Internet star Urfi Javed, who is known for dressing outlandishly and creating clothing out of anything, has just made a matching set using red tapes. 

In the video, she can be seen laying down with tapes placed on her. 

Check out the video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

While some people loved the creativity, some brutally trolled her too. 

One wrote, “ye fashion hai?”. Another wrote, “Abh Ye Agli reels me Machli Murga Bakra kabootar chidiye bandh kar ayegi.” 

A third wrote, “Itna dimag lati kaha se ho yrr kbhi taar to kbhi watch or to or ab tape ka bhi istamal ke li accha h itna paise wali ho k bhi paisa bacha rhi ho.” 

Before becoming a fashionista, Urfi Javed appeared in various television programs as an actor. Durga, Saat Phere Ki Hera Pheri, Bepanna, Jiji Maa, Dayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Kasauti Zindagi Kay are just a few of the popular shows in which she has appeared as an actor. She became instantly famous thanks to Bigg Boss OTT. 

A few days ago, Urfi took a dig at Chahhat Khanna and Chetan Bhagat"Women who visit jails to get free Gucci bags and money, married men who ask women half their age for ‘company,' who blame a women’s clothing for distracting men are definitely way more respectful than me! Meanwhile some disrespectful pictures of me! Enjoy."   

Urfi Javed, a social media sensation, referred to the renowned novelist Chetan Bhagat as a "pervert" and demanded that he "stop promoting rape culture." Bhagat has now released a response. The whole controversy between the two started when Chetan said during a gathering that Urfi's semi-naked images are "distracting youth." 

Also read: Urfi Javed posts video in 'just pants', video garners over 67k likes in 8 hours

During an Aaj Tak event, talking about Indian youth, Chetan Bhagat said, "Ladkiyon ki photos par like daba rahe hain, likh rhe hain...crores like hote hain Urfi Javed ki photos par. Ek India ka jawan wo hai jo Kargil pe baith ke desh ki raksha kar raha hai. Ek humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai? 

