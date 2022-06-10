Uorfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing ropes over bikini, netizens say 'jaalo mein fas gayi'

Uorfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed is a social media sensation who just changed her name to Uorfi Javed. She dresses in the most unusual outfits and posts videos and images of herself wearing them as well as making her own garments.

She shared a video today in which she poses in a bikini underneath a rope outfit.

Some people praised her outfit, but others brutally rolled her.



See the video here:

Here’s what netizens wrote:

Urfi Javed shared screenshots of hateful comments she received after the tragic death of the Punjabi singer. Urfi has got a spree of hateful comments cursing her to die, and getting shot. Urfi shared these screenshots on her Instagram and gave them a befitting reply to her haters. In the first story, Urfi pointed out the issue saying, "Just pointing out few of the comments which I've received in the past few days! People wishing I died, get shot by. We live in a cruel world but le me tell you guys something, you guys need to pray harder for my coz guess what this b*itch's here to stay!

Later she posted another screenshot and added, "I'm nowhere involved in anyone's death (rip to the departed souls) but the way people want me dead is so scary."



Speaking to Indian Express, the actress said, "I have always been bold and loved to dress well. It did not go down well with them and they took their anger on my clothes. With a pair of scissors, they cut so many of my dresses, saying some showed cleavage while others were sleeveless. I decided that I will get back to them one day, and rightly so, today most of them want a selfie with me.”