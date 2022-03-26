TMKOC fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji stuns two men while posing- Check out hilarious photo

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji can turn heads with her beauty, style, and confidence, her recent picture is the proof. We have already seen how people fall for him in TMKOC, but today we will show you how people get mesmerised after seeing her in real life.

Actress Munmun Dutta on Friday shared some of the pictures from her travel diaries. She can be seen travelling in different parts of the world. However, in one of the pictures, two men can be seen staring at her. It seems that these men were mesmerised after seeing gorgeous Babita ji. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, "The expression of these 2 men are still my favourite."

Take a look:

The picture is sure to make to laugh. It seems that the boy did not even blink for a while after seeing our beautiful ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji. They are giving a tough competition to Jethalal.

Last month Munmun charmed her fans sharing a video of herself dancing her heart out to the song 'Dholida' from the film 'Gangubai Kathiavadi,' which features Alia Bhatt. Before that, Dutta was involved in a controversy over her insulting 'bhangi' remark. She was arrested and sent to the Hisar police station for questioning. News of her arrest spread after people saw her there.

When asked about it, the actress clarified that it was not an arrest, but rather a "regular interrogation." Munmun told Bollywood Bubble that she was probed for approximately two and a half hours. The police officers took careful note of every detail. She also highlighted how courteous and well-behaved the officers were. She said, “have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so.”

She also expressed her dissatisfaction with all of the negative stories that were going viral. As a result, she urged that the media refrain from spreading inaccurate information about her case.