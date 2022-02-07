'TMKOC' fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji arrested

The ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji on Monday reached Hansi police station in Haryana. As per the orders given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, she had to appear before the investigating officer DSP Vinod Shankar in the case of SC / ST Act registered in the case of remarks on Dalit society.

As per Dainik Bhaskar’s report, police interrogated Munmun Dutta for 4 hours and released her on bail over comments on Dalit society. On January 28, Munmun Dutta’s anticipatory bail plea was also rejected by the special court set up under the SC/ST Act in Hisar. For the unversed, earlier in 2021, Munmun had posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she ended up making a controversial comment which directly targeted the scheduled cast community. In the video, she said, “I am coming on youtube, and I want to look good don’t want to look like a bhangi.” As soon as this video was uploaded, #ArrestMunmunDutta started trending.

As per Koimoi, Munmun Dutta’s advocate Rajat Kalsan revealed that Babita ji’s anticipatory bail plea has been dismissed by a special court formed under the SC/ST Act in Hisar. Judge Ajay Teotia rejected her bail, therefore, there are high chances of her arrest.

The complaint was not only filed on Hisar, but other states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh also took action against the controversial video. Earlier, the actress had earlier requested a petition for investigating her case in Hisar, in Supreme Court. However, the Supreme court turned it down.

After this, she went to High Court and requested them to halt her arrest, but nothing happened in her favour. Munmun’s advocate then moved the case to the special court under the SC / ST Act of Hisar. On January 25, Munmun Duta’s petition was rejected.

Meanwhile, the actress had also apologised her fans for the controversial statement. She said, “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. Sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same.”