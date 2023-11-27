Headlines

This Bigg Boss contestant used to sell milk, newspapers to support family, now owns restaurant, is worth Rs…

This Bigg Boss contestant who once used to sell milk and newspapers to support his family, now owns a lavish restaurant.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 06:35 AM IST

Bigg Boss is a reality game show that has made a number of participants a household name. Many contestants who participated in the show have a back story full of struggles. One such participant is Shiv Thakre. 

Shiv Thakre participated in Bigg Boss not once but twice. At an early age, he started selling newspapers and milk to support his family. He revealed in an interview that when he used to come to Mumbai for auditions, he only came with Rs 3000 and most it was spent on traveling. 

He started his journey with the reality show MTV Roadies Rising in 2017 wherein he reached the semi-finals. He appeared in Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 and emerged as the winner. Then in 2023, he participated in Bigg Boss season 16 and though he lost the trophy to MC Stan, he won hearts with his performance in the show. 

Later he featured in another reality game show Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty and though he got evicted early, he entertained everyone in the show and showed his fearless side to the audience. He is now winning hearts in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. 

He started one of his entrepreneurial projects, a deodorant brand called B.Real in 2021 and recently, after his stint in Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakre opened his own restaurant named Thakre- Chai & Snacks in Mumbai. 

Shiv Thakre was reportedly charging Rs 5 lakh per week from producers of Bigg Boss 16 and has earned around Rs 1 crore from the reality show. According to reports, he has a whopping net worth of Rs  10 crore. 

Shiv Thakre is currently seen in the television dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The show is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Ritvik Dhanjani and judged by Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora. He is competing with actors like Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Shoaib Ibrahim, Tanisha Mukerji, and others.

