'The Kapil Sharma Show': Latest on Sunil Grover's reported return to Salman Khan produced show

One of the most awaited reunions on television is that of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, who had parted ways after the latter walked out of the how after a showdown with Kapil aboard a return flight from an overseas show. However, it seems like fans would have to wait a little more for the duo to reunite as Sunil reportedly has no plans to return to 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

A KoiMoi report had recently suggested that Salman Khan who is the producer of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has played a 'cupid' in reuniting Kapil and Sunil. Moreover, the portal also reported that recently, Kapil's makeup artist took to their Facebook page and shared a photo posing with Sunil, hinting at a reunion.

However, people close to the actor have denied the news about the same. According to a report in the Times of India, a source close to Sunil said that it was unfair to take away Sunil's appreciation that he got for his recently released web series by hounding him about his return on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

The same report also claimed that Sunil did not receive any phone calls from Salman asking him to return.

Earlier, when Bollywood Life had asked Sunil about making a comeback as Gutthi on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', he had said, "I am not reprising Gutthi. If Kapil and I are destined to work with each other again, we will. But, as of now, there are no such plans. Also, it is common for people to ask me something about Kapil, whenever I am doing a show. We do occasionally talk to each other. A lot of time has passed since I exited his show, and time changes many things."

On the work front, Sunil will be next seen in 'Sunflower' directed by Vikas Bahl which will start streaming soon, and if COVID comes under check Sunil will also be going to the USA for a stage show with Salman Khan.