Sunil Grover set to make comeback on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' due to Salman Khan?

Sunil Grover became a household name with his character 'Gutthi' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show.

For a very long time, not just fans but many celebs are awaiting the reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. After a fallout, Sunil left The Kapil Sharma Show and has been doing his own shows. Many times, both of them are quizzed about their impending reunion and people only got diplomatic answers from Kapil and Sunil. Now as per the latest reports, the reunion might witness broad daylight soon.

A KoiMoi report suggested that Salman Khan who is the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show has played a 'cupid' in reuniting Kapil and Sunil. Moreover, the portal also reported that recently, Sharma's makeup artist took to their Facebook page and shared a photo posing with Sunil. This hinted at the coincidence with the news of reunion making the rounds.

Meanwhile, during a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Grover revealed that he cannot be angry with Sharma. When asked the reason, Sunil stated that Kapil is too funny to be angered on. Meanwhile, Grover was also quizzed what he likes about Kapil, to which he replied, "His promptness".

When Bollywood Life had asked Sunil about making a comeback as Gutthi on The Kapil Sharma Show, he had said, "I am not reprising Gutthi. If Kapil and I are destined to work with each other again, we will. But, as of now, there are no such plans. Also, it is common for people to ask me something about Kapil, whenever I am doing a show. We do occasionally talk to each other. A lot of time has passed since I exited his show, and time changes many things."

However, The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air as confirmed by the comedian-actor.