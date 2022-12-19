The Kapil Sharma Show: Cirkus director Rohit Shetty reveals he hasn't taken a holiday in last five years

Rohit Shetty/File photo

Rohit Shetty is leaving no stone unturned to promote his latest directorial Cirkus which releases in theatres next Friday on December 23. The filmmaker along with the film's cast including Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulabha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anil Charanjeet, Vijay Patkar, Siddharth Jadhav, and Tiku Talsania came on The Kapil Sharma Show on the last two episodes on December 17-18 to promote their upcoming comedy entertainer.

While talking with the show host Kapil Sharma, Rohit revealed that he has not taken a holiday for five years. The director said, "My family usually goes on vacations, but I don't get time due to my tight schedule. But for me, my team is my family. I spend most of my time with them and I have no regrets. And I believe that if someone is not happy returning from a vacation and thinks that he has to go to work while on the flight, then that is a waste."

"When you start enjoying your days at work, for instance, I woke up and I knew that I was coming on The Kapil Sharma Show and it is going to be so much fun, you don't feel the need for a vacation because your work seems like one," the director who has formed his cop universe with films like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, added.



During the show, Rohit also shared how the CID actress Ashwini Kalsekar helped as a Marathi dialect coach in the film Simmba. Expressing his gratitude to Ashwini for the same, he stated, "In the film Simmba, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan were playing Maharashtrian characters. Even though she had a short screen time as a judge, Ashwini was there throughout the shoot to help both actors with the Maharashtrian accent. She was like a dialogue director on the set, you can say like an assistant who worked with us throughout."

Ashwini, who has also worked in several films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Andhadhun, Johnny Gaddaar, and the Golmaal series by Shetty, responded by saying, "I am extremely delighted and thrilled that Rohit sir gave me this golden opportunity to work on Simmba."