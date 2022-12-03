Cirkus: Ranveer Singh calls Rohit Shetty his 'big brother', says he wanted to be adopted by filmmaker's family

Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty/File photo

On the trailer launch of Cirkus, Ranveer Singh praised his filmmaker-friend Rohit Shetty for offering him the opportunity to shine in diverse films, be it comedy or drama. After his successful outings with Simmba and Sooryavanshi, Singh has once again collaborated with Shetty for the upcoming comedy entertainer.

He said the movie fulfilled his dream of working with comedy giants like Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra. "For the past 15 years, the most loved comedy in Hindi cinema is Golmaal. I have been waiting for 15 years to be part of a film like this and it is a dream come true to work with genius talents like Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, and all our senior actors. Rohit sir always fulfills my dream, he was the first one to present me as a cop and now he made me do comedy. To make the audience laugh, we have made this film so that they forget all their worries", Singh said to the media at the trailer launch press conference of Cirkus.

The 37-year-old actor said his equation with Shetty goes beyond work as he considers him an elder brother. The 83 star said he has been a fan of Shetty's movies and when he first got the opportunity to team up with him on the 2018 action-drama Simmba, it was a huge deal. "Our collaboration is very special. We say, director-actor duo, but this is beyond work. He is like my big brother that I have been blessed with. I wanted to be adopted by Rohit Shetty's family and that has happened", he said.

Calling Singh one of the most hardworking artists in the industry, Shetty said he is fascinated by the energy and dedication of the actor. Singh thinks about the film all the time, the director said, recalling an incident when he made Simmba with the actor. "He was to get married and we had to finish shooting Simmba on time. We worked 20 hours a day and his energy level and dedication remain the same throughout the day", the director said.



Apart from Ranveer Singh in a double role, Cirkus also stars Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others. Cirkus is set to arrive in theatres on December 23. The movie is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and presented by T-Series.