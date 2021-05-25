'The Family Man 2' controversy: TN government demands ban on Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Akkineni's show, makers clarify

Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Mano Thangaraj has written to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javedkar to immediately ban or stop the screening of 'The Family Man 2' web series on OTT platform Amazon Prime throughout the country. The government in the letter on Monday said that the trailer of the series which was released recently depicts the "Eelam Tamils in a highly objectionable manner".

In the letter, the state minister said that the Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Akkineni starrer not only hurts the sentiments of the Eelam Tamils but also the feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu. MDMK leader Vaiko had on Sunday made a similar plea to both Javedkar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Naam Tamilar Katchi leader and actor-director Seeman had also called for a ban on the series.

Mano Thangaraj in the letter said: "Branding Tamil speaking actress Samantha as a "terrorist" in the series was directly an attack on the pride of Tamil population living around the world and no one would tolerate this kind of motivated and mischievous campaign."

He also said that the series has already evoked widespread opposition from the people of Tamil Nadu as well as from the political parties in the state. The minister also said that while the Eelam Tamils were struggling for equality, justice, peace and dignity in the island nation, Amazon Prime should not have undertaken such a smear campaign against the community.

Now, the makers' Raj and DK have issued a statement, regarding the whole controversy. It reads as "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members and key members of the creating and writing team are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people. We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced and riveting story - much like we did in Season One of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you'll appreciate it once you watch it."

'Family Man 2' is set to be streamed from June 4, 2021.

(Inputs from IANS)