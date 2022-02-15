Tejasswi Prakash asked Karan Kundrra to be her Valentine in Punjabi, here's how he reacted

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are among the most talked-about celebrity couples in the Indian television industry since they got involved in a romantic relationship inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. While the Maharashtrian girl Tejasswi teases Punjabi munda Karan to learn Marathi, the 'Horror Story' actor pulls her leg on her Punjabi language skills.

On February 14, the 'Naagin 6' actress expressed her love for Karan asking him to be her Valentine in Punjabi as she dropped a video sharing their mushy moments. As a caption, she wrote in her broken Punjabi, "Tusi kiripa karke sadde valentine banoge sunnyyyy??? Mai thonu bot vadiya pyar kardi hegi… thode kol hor koi option Nai siga… toh according to me, tusi maan hi jao… peace @kkundrra (Will you please be my Valentine Sunny? I love you in a great way...You didn't have any option....so according to me, please agree to me)".

Karan took to the comments section and wrote, "Mein Mann vi gaya tey marr vi gaya.. tere te vi.. te Teri punjabi te vi ((I have agreed also, I have died also...to you, to your Punjabi)..and then you say you can’t express.. love you laddoooo". The couple fondly addresses each other by their cute nicknames Sunny and Laddoo.





Earlier on Valentine's Day, Karan wished her girlfriend through a special video message on his Instagram handle in which he talked about how deeply he loves his girlfriend, even though they both share different personality traits. Karan made a wonderful video of all the beautiful memories the couple made while they participated in the reality television show.

Fans expressed their love for the couple in the comments section of both celebrities. They also have a dedicated special hashtag for them #TejRan which keeps trending on social media frequently.