Karan Kundrra wishes Tejasswi Prakash on Valentine's Day with lovely video message - WATCH

It's a special day for all the lovey-dovey couples as they get a perfect occasion to celebrate their love for each other on Valentine's Day, February 14. Celebrity couples have also not been far behind in expressing love for their partners on social media. One of them, who has been grabbing headlines for the last five months, has been Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other inside 'Bigg Boss 15' and their chemistry has been loved by the audience who constantly shower praises on the couple on social media. Marking the occasion of Valentine's Day, Karan wished her girlfriend through a special video message on his Instagram handle in which he talked about how deeply he loves his girlfriend, even though they both share different personality traits.

Setting the video to the instrumental tune of the everlasting romantic track 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', Karan captioned the reel as "When I count my blessings, I count you twice Laddoo (red heart emoji) Happy Valentines Day to the girl that makes my heart the happiest it's ever been @tejasswiprakash (kissing emoji)". Karan put together a wonderful edit of all the beautiful memories the couple made while they participated in the reality television show.

Earlier this month, Tejasswi Prakash had shared a beautiful video on her Instagram handle on February 2 that encapsulated their entire romantic journey inside the 'Bigg Boss' house from Karan proposing Tejasswi going down on one knee to their lovely performance in the Grand Finale. While Teja, as she is fondly called, had captioned the video as "This… I want this…Always have… always will (red heart emoji)", Karan had responded with "Nothing else.. always this!!".

For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash had won the Salman Khan-hosted show and Karan Kundrra had finished in the third place behind first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal.