TMKOC's Monika Bhadoriya claims Asit Modi threatened to ruin her career: 'Better to commit suicide than to work here'

A few days after Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accused Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers of sexual harassment, former actress Monika Bhadoriya has also made shocking allegations against the producer Asit Kumarr Modi and the project head Sohil Ramani for torturing her life.

Monika played Bawri Dhondulal Kanpuria in the hit sitcom show for six years from 2013 to 2019. In a recent interview, the actress stated that the makers refused to release her payments for one year after she left the show, and other actors who quit TMKOC, such as Gurcharan Singh, Jennifer Mistry, Raj Anadkat, and Shailesh Lodha, suffered the same fate.

Calling Asit Modi 'a big liar', Monika stated that Asit Modi and Sohail Ramani would humiliate actors on the sets. She told ETimes, "They tortured me on such a huge level that I used to feel it’s better to commit suicide than to work here. They had mentally tortured me. They would shout at me, and misbehave. Sohil would say we are paying you so whatever we say you have to do."

The actress further recalled the days when her late mother was undergoing cancer treatment, the makers would ask her to come to the sets early morning even when she had no scenes to shoot. She claimed that even after her mother passed away, Asit Modi didn't make even a single call.

She further alleged that the producer threatened to ruin her career. "Asit Kumarr Modi threatened to not let me work in Mumbai. I was already going through the mental trauma of losing my mother and here he was threatening me to lose my career. It had an impact on my career actually. I struggled to work after that", Monika stated.

Concluding her statement, the actress supported Jennifer's claims saying that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a "male chauvinistic" place. She stated, "The set is male chauvinistic. They will make the female actors keep waiting and male actors will finish their scenes first and leave. Despite being a TV show, female actors are paid way less than male actors."



