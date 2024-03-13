Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat break silence on engagement rumours: 'I don't want...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Iyer and Tapu aka Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat have dismissed the reports of their engagement, calling them fake and riduculuous.

On Wednesday, March 13, reports circulated that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta, who essays Babita Iyer, and Raj Anadkat, who played Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu before his exit in 2022, are engaged. It was rumoured that the couple had exchanged rings earlier this month in Vadodara in Gujarat.

However, both the actors have now dismissed such rumours and called them fake on the same day that the rumours began. The actress told ETimes, "This news is RIDICULOUS, Fake and LUDICROUS. Zero ounce of truth in it...And frankly, I don’t want to give my energy to this fake thing that keeps coming up again and again."

Munmun also put out an Instagram Story, in which she added a gif that read, "Oh No, Not Again!", wrote, "Moving on to some 'REAL' news. CAA has been implemented guys" and added the hashtag, "#FakeNewsAlert". She also shared the Instagram Story put out by her manager Afreen Riaz, that read, "Lights, Camera, Denial! Sorry to burst the bubble, folks! No engagement or wedding happening here, it's just scripts and stilletos stealing the spotlight. Time to squash those engagement rumours and get back to what we do best - making magic on-screen".

Raj also reacted to the engagement reports and shared an Instagram Story that read, "Hello Everyone, Just to clear things up, the news you’ve been seeing on social media is false and baseless. Team Raj Anadkat."













It was in 2021 when it was first rumoured that both the actors are dating each other. Then, 36-year-old Munmun, who plays TMKOC's Jethalal's secret crush, and 27-year-old Raj, who played Jethalal's son in the show from 2017 to 2022, had put out strong statements on social media asking everyone to not speculate about their personal lives.

