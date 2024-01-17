Headlines

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister supports Ankita Lokhande after she is trolled for bringing up late actor on Bigg Boss 17

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared throwback photos with Ankita Lokhande and said, "we love you Anki."

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

article-main
Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh throwback photo
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, has come forward to support Ankita Lokhande, who has faced online criticism for discussing the late actor in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Kirti shared an old picture with Ankita, conveying support for her journey on Bigg Boss.

In the shared picture, Kirti captioned, “We love you, Anki! You are the best and the purest.” In a recent interview with Galatta India, Ankita’s mother talked about Ankita and Sushant amid trolling and said, “Ankita and Sushant lived together for seven years in this house with me. She truly loved him… Ankita never talked about Sushant on her own. One time Munawar asked her about him and then Abhishek asked her. And she has always said good things about Sushant. I am very proud of that.” Vandana also mentioned that Ankita maintains contact with Sushant’s family, saying, “She talks with Shweta, Rani di calls her, and she even talks to his father.”

Beyond online trolls, even Ankita’s husband, Vicky Jain’s mother accused the actor of using Sushant’s name to gain sympathy. Vicky Jain’s mother visited the Bigg Boss house to encourage the couple. After leaving the house, she told Saas Bahu Saazish, “Ankita has been naming Sushant. Looks like she is trying to gain sympathy for herself. Sushant is anyway gone.”

Earlier, when Abhishek asked Ankita how he should start his Bollywood career, she told him to believe in himself and work hard. Remembering Sushant, she added, "Ek time tha jab kisi ko karna tha, mujhe vishwas tha woh karlega. Uska kitne log mazak udaate the, but main hamesha usse kehti thi ki nahi baby tu karega. I always felt that he can do it. We both stood by each other always. Jab woh moment aaya, Kai Po Che Ki screening, woh bahot alag moment tha. Main bahut royi thi. Woh bahot talented tha. Talent se zyada I feel woh hardworking tha. (There was a time when one wanted to venture into Bollywood, and I was confident that he'd be able to pull it off, and he did. People used to make fun of him, but I motivated him. When it actually happened, it was surreal. I remember crying at the screening of Kai Po Che. He was immensely talented, but more than talent he was extremely hardworking)."

Sharing how Sushant didn't leave practising cricket even when MS Dhoni's biopic was postponed, Ankita added, "Do saal uski movie Dhoni delay ho gayi thi, par woh do saal tak roz cricket khelta tha. Kitni bhi party kar lo, subah 6 baje tak, main sone jaati thi aur woh cricket ground pe jaata tha. Woh itni mehnat karta tha, full time ground pe rehta tha. (His movie, MS Dhoni was delayed, but still he kept practising cricket for two years. Even after finishing partying at 6 am, he used to go directly to the cricket ground while I used to go to sleep. He put in so much efforts, he was always on the cricket ground)."

"Woh khush tha, aur usne jo bhi kiya, mujhe us par hamesha se proud hota tha. Woh jo likhta tha na, woh sab usne poora kiya. Woh gaya naa toh uski diaries mere paas thi, usme ek ek cheez likhi hui thi. Jo jo usne likha tha na, woh sab kuch usne poora kiya tha. Toh aap jab kahi se nahi aate ho aur aap fir woh achieve kar lete ho toh bahot badi cheez hoti hai (He was happy, and whatever he did, I was always proud of him. Whatever he wrote in his bucket list, he fulfilled everything. When he left, I had his diaries with me and I saw he had achieved everything he wrote in the diary. When you come from nowhere and you achieve your dreams, that's a huge thing)", Ankita concluded.

