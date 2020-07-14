Sushant Singh Rajput parties with Ankita Lokhande's beau Vicky Jain in VIRAL throwback pic

A pic has been floating around on the internet featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's beau Vicky Jain, partying together. The picture is an old one but has been going viral on the internet featuring many Indian television actors partying together. The group of actors also include Arjun Bijlani, Nandish Sandhu, and others apart from Sushant and Vicky.

For the uninformed, Ankita Lokhande dated Sushant for over six years but broke up because of personal reasons. It was after their break up that Ankita started dating Vicky in 2017. Reports also suggest that the two got engaged with each other, only a few days before Sushant's tragic death.

Recently, Vicky had also limited comments on his Instagram page after social media slammed sent him hate messages following Sushant's death by suicide. Today, after one month of Sushant's death, Ankita finally broke her silence on social media and paid tribute to her ex-beau.

She took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of 'diya' lit up at her home temple. She remembered Sushant in the most peaceful way and with a beautiful caption. Ankita wrote, "CHILD Of GOD". Recently, Ankita's friend Arti Singh had revealed details about her state of mind after Sushant's death. She had said, "I had known Sushant through Ankita (Lokhande) only. He was a very nice guy and was very motivating. I have spoken to Ankita and asked her if she is fine. Ankita needs her space and I want to give her that."

Meanwhile, Sushant's father had said the Ankita met him after the actor's demise. He said, "Ha wo aayi bhi thi, Bombay bhi aayi thi aur Patna bhi aayi thi. (Yes, she had come to visit in Mumbai and Patna as well)."