Meet man who founded Rs 2300 crore liquor firm, supplies to over 80 countries, his net worth is…

Radico Khaitan, founded by Lalit Khaitan, has established a strong presence in the Indian spirits market, with a diverse portfolio of well-known brands including Magic Moments, 8PM Premium Whisky, Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, and Regal Talon Whisky.

Lalit Khaitan's success story exemplifies determination, innovation, and strategic leadership.

Radico Khaitan's journey began in the early 1970s, when Lalit Khaitan's father, GN Khaitan, revitalised the struggling Rampur Distillery & Chemical Company Ltd, which eventually became Radico Khaitan. Lalit Khaitan, a native of Kolkata and a graduate of St. Xavier's and Mayo Colleges, took over the company in 1972-1973. Despite inheriting a challenging business, his exceptional management skills and commitment to corporate governance propelled the company to new heights.

Radico Khaitan rose to global prominence under Lalit Khaitan's leadership, expanding into over 85 countries and achieving a market capitalization of around Rs 23000 crore. Notably, the company's innovative products, such as "Happiness in a Bottle" gin, proved extremely popular, resulting in a remarkable 50% increase in publicly traded shares. Lalit Khaitan's net worth is estimated to be approximately $1 billion.