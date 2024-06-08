T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma suffers injury scare during practice ahead of IND vs PAK mega clash, gets hit on..

The match between India and Pakistan will take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday(June 9).

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash against arch-rival Pakistan, India captain Rohit Sharma sustained a blow to his left thumb while batting during a net session. He received immediate medical attention but continued practicing afterward. The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, where India played their first match against Ireland, has been in the news for its uneven and slow outfield.