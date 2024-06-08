Twitter
T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid, Farooqi, Gurbaz help Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

Afghanistan maintains top spot in Group C points table after huge win over New Zealand.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 08:33 AM IST

T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid, Farooqi, Gurbaz help Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
    Rahmanullah Gurbaz's knock, followed by a four-wicket hauls from Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi helped Afghanistan register a historic 84-run run victory over New Zealand in their Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday.

    After being put into bat, Afghanistan got off to a decent start. Gurbaz and Zadran built a strong opening partnership of 103 runs. New Zealand's fielding was sloppy as hey dropped a couple of easy catches and missed out on multiple run-out chances in the first half of the innings. Gurbaz reached his fifty, but Zadran fell for 44 due to Matt Henry's breakthrough.

    Omarzai played a quick cameo of 22 runs before also falling to Henry. Gurbaz remained steady, scoring 80 runs off 56 balls.

     

