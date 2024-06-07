'In signature Khalistani style...': Kangana Ranaut claims CISF personnel slapping her was politically motivated

Kangana Ranaut claims that the CISF personnel slapping her was politically motivated, shares details of the incident.

On Thursday evening, Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF personnel at the Chandigarh airport for her comments about the farmers' protests a couple of years ago. The actress has now shared her theory behind the attack.

On Friday, reposting a tweet that suggested that the CISF officer's act might be politically motivated, Kangana wrote, "This makes most sense to me. She strategically waited for me to cross her and in signature Khalistani style, quietly came from behind and hit my face without saying a word."

She added, "When I asked why she did that, she looked away and started to speak to the phone cameras focused on her (as can be seen in her videos), hogging sudden public attention. Farmer's Laws have been repealed and they don't concern anyone anymore probably this was her way of joining the Khalistani bandwagon which is getting major political seats in Punjab.”

Kangana Ranaut recently won the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi. The actress was returning home when she was slapped by the CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport. The CISF personnel, Kulwinder Kaur has been suspended and an FIR has been registered against her.

After the incident, Kangana Ranaut took to her social media and asked how growing "extremism" and "terrorism" can be ended in Punjab while talking about the incident. the actress said, "I am safe. I am perfectly fine. The incident took place during the security check. After I was done with the security check, a woman constable of the CISF waited for me to pass through the cabin. Later, she came from the side, hit me in the face, and started abusing me."

She further said, "When I asked her why she did this, she told me that she (CISF official) had supported the farmers' protest. My (Kangana) question is how we end growing extremism and terrorism in Punjab."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency which is her self-directional. The actress will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie, The film also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman among others in key roles and the release date of the film is yet to be announced.

