'In signature Khalistani style...': Kangana Ranaut claims CISF personnel slapping her was politically motivated

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Agli baar sab...': JDU chief Nitish Kumar's scathing remarks on INDIA bloc leave PM Modi laughing, watch

BAN vs SL T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet actress whose Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan flopped, left films; is now one of TV’s highest-paid stars

Two films with same story, characters; one is best Indian film ever, other Bollywood's biggest flop, the difference is..

Meet Nitish Kumar, key member of historic team, played crucial innings to bash Pakistan, he is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Agli baar sab...': JDU chief Nitish Kumar's scathing remarks on INDIA bloc leave PM Modi laughing, watch

BAN vs SL T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet actress whose Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan flopped, left films; is now one of TV’s highest-paid stars

Kangana Ranaut's 5 stunning saree looks

Signs, symptoms of uterine cancer in females

7 vegetable juices for a healthy body 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Breaking News! BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Slapped by CISF Personnel At Chandigarh Airport, Actress Says..

NEET-UG 2024 Row: Students Demand Re-exam Citing Paper Leak, Unfair Grace Marks, Irregularities

NEET Result 2024: NTA Explains How Students Scored 718, 719 Marks

Meet actress whose Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan flopped, left films; is now one of TV’s highest-paid stars

'In signature Khalistani style...': Kangana Ranaut claims CISF personnel slapping her was politically motivated

Two films with same story, characters; one is best Indian film ever, other Bollywood's biggest flop, the difference is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'In signature Khalistani style...': Kangana Ranaut claims CISF personnel slapping her was politically motivated

Kangana Ranaut claims that the CISF personnel slapping her was politically motivated, shares details of the incident.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 12:48 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

'In signature Khalistani style...': Kangana Ranaut claims CISF personnel slapping her was politically motivated
Kangana Ranaut on CISF personnel slapping her
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    On Thursday evening, Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF personnel at the Chandigarh airport for her comments about the farmers' protests a couple of years ago. The actress has now shared her theory behind the attack. 

    On Friday, reposting a tweet that suggested that the CISF officer's act might be politically motivated, Kangana wrote, "This makes most sense to me. She strategically waited for me to cross her and in signature Khalistani style, quietly came from behind and hit my face without saying a word."

    She added, "When I asked why she did that, she looked away and started to speak to the phone cameras focused on her (as can be seen in her videos), hogging sudden public attention. Farmer's Laws have been repealed and they don't concern anyone anymore probably this was her way of joining the Khalistani bandwagon which is getting major political seats in Punjab.”

    Kangana Ranaut recently won the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi. The actress was returning home when she was slapped by the CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport. The CISF personnel, Kulwinder Kaur has been suspended and an FIR has been registered against her. 

    After the incident, Kangana Ranaut took to her social media and asked how growing "extremism" and "terrorism" can be ended in Punjab while talking about the incident. the actress said, "I am safe. I am perfectly fine. The incident took place during the security check. After I was done with the security check, a woman constable of the CISF waited for me to pass through the cabin. Later, she came from the side, hit me in the face, and started abusing me."

    She further said, "When I asked her why she did this, she told me that she (CISF official) had supported the farmers' protest. My (Kangana) question is how we end growing extremism and terrorism in Punjab."

    Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency which is her self-directional. The actress will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie, The film also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman among others in key roles and the release date of the film is yet to be announced. 

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    This film made for Rs 8 crores, earned Rs 104 crores, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh Bachchan stole the show with..

    Meet actor, who saw two failed marriages, was huge TV star, is worth Rs 200 crore despite no solo hits, his wife is...

    T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Big trouble for India ahead of clash against Pakistan

    CISF suspends constable Kulwinder Kaur for slapping Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, FIR registered

    Bengaluru woman alleges auto driver spat on her, internet reacts

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement