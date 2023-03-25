Smriti Irani talks about proving miscarriage to Ekta Kapoor by showing medical reports, says 'foetus bacha nahi...'

Smriti Irani

Actress-politician Smriti Irani has recently opened up about her personal tragedy of losing her baby, and how she had to fulfil her professional commitment, despite her miscarriage. In an interview with Neelesh Misra, Irani shared how she suffered a miscarriage while she was working on double shifts at Ekta Kapoor's Kyuki Saas Kabhi Bahu Thi and Ravi Chopra's Ramayan.

During the conversation, Smriti said in Hindi that she was not aware of her pregnancy. "I was on the set (of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) and I told them I am not well enough to shoot and asked to be allowed to go home. But still, I worked, and by the time they let me go, it was evening already. The doctor suggested I go for sonography. On my way, I started bleeding, and I remember it was raining." Irani stopped an auto and asked the driver to take her to the hospital. She reached the hospital, and a nurse came running to her and ask for an autograph, while she was bleeding. she gave her the autograph, and asked, ‘Admit kar loge (can you admit me), I think I am miscarrying.'"

When Smriti shared her situation with Ravi, he asked her to take a rest and not to come to shoot "He told me, 'Tumhara dimag kharab hai (Are you out of your mind)?' Do you know how it feels to lose a child, you have just gone through that. Kal aane ki zaroorat nahi (No need to come tomorrow). Smriti tried to push Ravi, but he rejected her suggestion, he said, "Main kar lunga (I will manage),"

Smriti Irani added that she would have to return to shoot for Ekta Kapoor’s show. The Ramayan director Ravi told her to use his shift to rest instead. A day after hospitalisation, Smriti returned to Kyuki sets and found that a co-actor had bitched about her to producer, calling her miscarriage fake. Smriti added that the person didn’t realise that she returned to work, because she have to pay EMIs for her house. The next day, Smriti took all her medical papers to Ekta to prove it. Irani further revealed that Kapoor got uncomfortable and told her not to show the papers. But she told Ekta, "Foetus bacha nahi, warna woh bhi dikha deti (I would have shown you the foetus also had it been there)." Smriti's revelation left the interviewer stunned.