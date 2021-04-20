Sidharth Shukla shuts down paparazzo questioning Shehnaaz Gill over her phone's video quality

'Bigg Boss 13' winner, actor Sidharth Shukla and Punjabi actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill have been social media darlings ever since their stint in the controversial reality show.

That the two share a close bond is known to one and all and also that their fans ship them #SidNaaz, given the sizzling chemistry between the two is no secret. And while fans have often speculated whether or not the two are dating each other, Sidharth has always maintained they are good friends while Shehnaaz has said it's a one-sided affair.

Everything said and done, the two are very close friends without a doubt.

So, when a paparazzo doubted the quality of Shehnaaz's phone after she put up a video on Twitter, Sidharth came out in her support and called out the celebrity photographer.

Shehnaaz posted a video on her Twitter handle where she showed off her dancing skills on Selena Gomez's song "Baila Conmigo". The actor looked adorable in the video and was showered with a lot of praise from netizens. However, a particular celebrity photographer shared the video on his Twitter handle with the caption, "Honestly a very cute effort by #shehnaazgill but wish it was shot on a better phone."

Even before Shehnaaz could reply to the tweet, Sidharth replied to the paparazzo's tweet and wrote in Shehnaaz's defence stating if the photographer didn't like the video he should not have shared it. "Bhai now that your concerns about a friend … let me just politely put it to your knowledge it's was shot on the best possible phone ….for her fans … if you didn't like it why did you up it," Sid tweeted in reply.

Soon after, Sidharth shared a solo photo with the caption, "You want it … you got it."

To patch things up, the photographer reposted Sid's solo picture and wrote, "Inside every man is a beast, that protects a queen. Who is that Queen #sidharthshukla? #sidhearts."

And Sidharth gave credit to his mom as he wrote, "I would have never replied to that ... but cause I did for your previous one .. one more for you ..... QUEEN is the one who raised ME."

While some fans praised Sidharth for the response, there were others with whom his response did not go down well. "U never have & so U should not have replied for sana if u didn't have that intention, U could have just replied "my mom" under this tweet," tweeted a user.

Sidharth tweeted in response, "Kya aap mujhse pooch kar tweet karti hai .. nahi na ...tho aap apna kaam kare mujhe mera karne de .... "

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have done a few music videos together namely 'Shona Shona' and 'Bhula Dunga' among others.