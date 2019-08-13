'Shweta Tiwari wanted divorce to get rid of him', Abhinav Kohli's mother's claim to counter harassment charges

On Sunday it was reported that Shweta Tiwari's husband and actor Abhinav Kohli has been arrested for allegedly slapping daughter Palak Tiwari, making obscene comments and showing vulgar photos on his mobile phone to her since October 2017. A source had told The Times of India, "Shweta Tiwari has registered a case of molestation against Abhinav Kohli. He would make obscene comments about her daughter and even show her obscene videos. He was arrested under Sections 509, 354 (a), 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and 67-A of the IT Act on Sunday, and produced before the court yesterday."

Now, while talking to the entertainment portal, Abhinav's mother broke her silence about the whole issue. She stated, "We want things to get better between my son and Shweta Tiwari. We want to do it for our child Reyaansh as he is too young and I don't want him to get mentally disturbed. Abhinav has been doing a lot for his kids and we don't want to affect the kid's psyche. He is too young. The truth will one day come out how much my son Abhinav has sacrificed for both his kids."

She further said, "Abhinav and Shweta have been not been on good terms with each other, for the last two years, but Abhinav tried to sort out things. He wanted to live with Shweta as Reyaash was too young and it was his dream to live under one roof with both his kids. However, things did not work out between them."

Abhinav's mother concluded by saying, "Abhinav took care of Palak since she was a kid and Raja Chaudhary had left her. Even while she was in the Bigg Boss house and her mom had to travel to her native place, Abhinav was there to take care of Palak. From her school admission, attending parents meeting in school, to tying her school laces, he has done everything. They have conveniently forgotten everything and putting such false and dirty allegations against him just because they want to get rid of him. She wanted to divorce him. I don't want to talk about it further."