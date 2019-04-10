Shocking! Archana Puran Singh reveals she gets half of Navjot Singh Sidhu's salary for 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Bollywood comedienne Archana Puran Singh, who recently replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' after his comments on Pulwama terror attack created controversy, took a subtle dig at the channel in the latest episode.The seasoned actress revealed that her take-home package is half of what Sidhu used to get. Here's how she made the revelation.

This weekend, Romeo Akbar Water's lead actors John Abraham and Mouni Roy visited the show. Considering Mouni rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's show 'Naagin', Kapil asked the actors who would they want to become if given the power of a shape-shifting snake.

While Mouni said she would like to step into the shoes of iconic British actress Audrey Hepburn, John said he wanted to become Kapil Sharma. When Archana's turn came, she said she wanted to be Navjot Singh Sindhu for the simple reason that he took home double the salary than her. This has come as a huge shocker since the television industry is known for its pay parity.

We had earlier reported that the show's producer and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is keen on bringing Navjot back on the show. As per Dainik Bhaskar, the channel hasn't even terminated his contract. It's believed that the makers are waiting for the dust to settle and once that happens Sidhu might bring his laughter riot and poetry skills back to the show.