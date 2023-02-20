Shiv Thakare feels embarrassed with 'drunk' Sreejita De, mocks Uttaran actress after dinner party

Shiv Thakare and Sreejta De

Shiv Thakare and his Bigg Boss 16 mandali friends, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were spotted having a dinner party in Mumbai. Even Sreejita De accompanied them with her fiance, Michael Blohm-Pape. The gang enjoyed their small get-together, and they even posed happily for the paps.

After the dinner party, Shiv even interacted with the photographers and clicked selfies with fans. During this time, a 'drunk' Sreejita was captured holding Shiv Thakare to pose, and the latter looked a bit uncomfortable. When the actress was hugging him, he made some strange looks that displays his awkwardness. After Sreejita moved away from the frames, Shiv even laughed with the paparazzi and hinted to them saying that she is drunk.

Watch the video

For the unversed, Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 16. He lost the trophy to MC Stan. After Shiv, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was the second runner-up contenstant. Archana Gautam was the thrid runner-up and Shalin Bhanot was the fourth runner-up contestant on Bigg Boss 16.

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan, might have ended on Sunday, February 12, but its contestants are still enjoying the popularity that they have gained due to their appearance on the show. Whenever they are spotted by the paparazzi, their videos go viral on the internet.

In one such recent example, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are seen dancing together in a video shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account on Friday, February 17. As soon as the small clip was shared, it spread like a wildfire on the internet.

Shiv and Archana both were the finalists of Bigg Boss 16. While Thakare ended up as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 16, Gautam finished in fourth place behind Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Rapper MC Stan. Shiv is expected to be seen in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 with Shalin Bhanot.