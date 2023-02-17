Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam dance together, video goes viral

Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam/Viral Bhayani Instagram

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan, might have ended last week on Sunday, February 12, but its contestants are still enjoying the popularity that they have gained due to their appearance on the show. Whenever they are spotted by the paparazzi, their videos go viral on the internet.

In one such recent example, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are seen dancing together in a video shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account on Friday, February 17. As soon as the small clip was shared, it spread like a wildfire on the internet.

Shiv and Archana both were the finalists of Bigg Boss 16. While Thakare ended up as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 16, Gautam finished in fourth place behind Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi, who received the maximum votes from his fan clubs, ended up winning the show surprising the audiences.

Archana and Shiv often engaged in several fights inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, and thus this video has surprised many netizens. For the unversed, Gautam was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 16 house in the seventh week due to her violent behaviour towards Shiv but she re-entered the game just after two days. The internet got divided over this whole episode as one half blamed her for going out of control, while the other half blamed him for provoking her.

Shiv won Bigg Boss Marathi 2 in 2019. He was also the semi-finalist in MTV Roadies Rising in 2017. On the other hand, Archana is an actress and a politician. She has been a part of the Indian National Congress since 2021.



