Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare, parties with Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sreejita De

Abdu Rozik organized a party for his Bigg Boss 16 friends, and it went on to become one-big weekend party.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 20, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

Abdu Rozik, aka Chota Bhaijaan, and his gang of friends are making sure not to let the audience forget the craze and hangover of Bigg Boss 16. Recently, Abdu, Shiv, Sumbul, Nimrit, and Sreejita were spotted together for a dinner party, and they even posed for the cameras. Let's take a look at the party through pictures (Images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Shiv Thakare with Abdu Rozik

Shiv Thakare with Abdu Rozik
1/5

Let's start the list with the best friends of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare. The duo was more than happy to pose and interact with the paparazzi. 

2. Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan
2/5

Here we have the young Mandali member, Sumbul Touqueer Khan attending the dinner party.

3. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
3/5

Here comes the second female member of the Mandali. Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia looked charming enough for the dinner party. 

4. Sreejita De

Sreejita De
4/5

Although Sreejta was never a member of Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan's mandali, she was 'oxygen' to the first runner-up Thakare. 

5. The mandali of Shiv Thakare with pretty girls

The mandali of Shiv Thakare with pretty girls
5/5

We end our list with a special moment where Sumbul Touqeer Khan was getting pampered by Shiv Thakare. 

