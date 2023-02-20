Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare, parties with Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sreejita De

Abdu Rozik organized a party for his Bigg Boss 16 friends, and it went on to become one-big weekend party.

Abdu Rozik, aka Chota Bhaijaan, and his gang of friends are making sure not to let the audience forget the craze and hangover of Bigg Boss 16. Recently, Abdu, Shiv, Sumbul, Nimrit, and Sreejita were spotted together for a dinner party, and they even posed for the cameras. Let's take a look at the party through pictures (Images source: Viral Bhayani)