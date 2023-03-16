Shiv Thakare buys first new car after '2 second-hand cars,' says 'isko dhakka dene ka tension nahi'

Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 first runner-up and Bigg Boss Marathi S2 winner Shiv Thakare have a reason to celebrate. The reality show contestant has bought a new car, the 2021 Tata Harrier XZA Plus Dark Edition. This is Shiv's first new car. Earlier, he had two second-hand cars.

Shiv announced the new achievement on his social media. He shared a reel in which he was captured taking the delivery of the new car. He was seen holding the key of the car, and he even participated in the pooja, before taking the wheels. Shiv even took his ride to the sea link and enjoyed the breeze through the sunroof. Shiv shared the reel with the caption that says, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. My first new car after 2 second-hand cars. Isko dhakka dene ka tension nahi ab bro (no tension of pushing it after breakdown)." The reel also has a quote saying, "If you wish for it, then work for it."

Here's the post

As per the information provided by Zigwheels, the on-road price of the Tata Harrier XZA Plus is around Rs 28 lakhs. The car comes with an automatic transmission and has a mileage of 14.6 kmpl.

Soon after Shiv posted the video, several of his fans and other netizens congratulated him. Gautam Vig wrote, "Congrats bro." Rakhi Sawant wrote, "Congratulations mere sweetheart bhai." A netizen wrote, "Hearty congratulations on your swanky new car Shiv. Its just the beginning, many more to come." Another netizen wrote, "It's just the start, many more to come." A user wrote, "Ganpati bappa morya...Many more to come my heart! GBU."

In Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare ended up being first runner-up, while MC Stan lift the trophy. After Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became second runner-up, Archana Gautam become third runner-up and Shalin Bhanot becoming the fourth runner-up. On the work front, it is rumoured that Shiv will soon be seen with Shalin Bhanot in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. On the work front, it is rumoured that Shiv Thakare will soon be seen with Shalin Bhanot in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.