In pics: Shekhar Suman hosts party for Bigg Bos 16 contestants, Shiv, MC Stan, Sumbul, Sajid, Nimrit arrive in style

Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Manya Singh, Sreejita De attended the party hosted by Shekhar Suman last night.

  Feb 25, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

On Friday, Shekhar Suman hosted a party for all Bigg Boss 16 contestants. Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Manya Singh, Sreejita De were seen giving us fashion goals when they arrives at the party.

Take a look:

1. Bigg Boss 16 contestants

Bigg Boss 16 contestants
1/8

All Bigg Boss 16 including Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Priyanka, Nimrit, Archana, Sumbul, Soundarya and other contestants can be seen posing together at Shekhar Suman's party.

2. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Shekhar Suman

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Shekhar Suman
2/8

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Shekhar Suman can be flaunting their beautiful smile in this photo.

3. Bigg Boss 16 female contestants

Bigg Boss 16 female contestants
3/8

All the Bigg Boss 16 female contestants including Nimrit, Soundarya, Archana, Priyanka, Manya and Sreejita look so glamorous while posing with Farah Khan and Shekhar Suman.

4. Shalin Bhanot-Soundarya Sharma

Shalin Bhanot-Soundarya Sharma
4/8

Shalin Bhanot-Soundarya Sharma can be seen enjoying the party in this selfie.

5. Archana Gautam-Soundarya Sharma-Manya Singh

Archana Gautam-Soundarya Sharma-Manya Singh
5/8

Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma and Manya Singh were seen turning heads in sexy outfits.

6. Nimrit Kaur

Nimrit Kaur
6/8

Nimrit Kaur opted for a shimmery blue dress, she was looking beautiful when she arrived at the party.

7. Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan
7/8

Sajid Khan, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan sole the limelight when they arrived at the party. 

8. Shiv Thakare and Sumbul

Shiv Thakare and Sumbul
8/8

Shiv Thakare and Sumbul look so cute together, their cute friendship was loved by Bigg Boss 16 fans.  

listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
