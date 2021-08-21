Shilpa Shetty breaks down after receiving a warm welcome on 'Super Dancer 4' set

B-town diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra returned to the sets of dance reality show 'Super Dancer 4' after a brief gap following her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in a pornography racket.

It was on August 18 that Shilpa was snapped coming out of her vanity van, dressed in a blue-red saree featuring florals prints. Shilpa resumed work and shot for the upcoming weekend episode. The news of Shilpa's return was confirmed by the show's producer Ranjeet Thakur to indianexpress.com. Without speaking much on the topic, he added, "She is our judge and she is here to stay."

Now, as per a report in Bollywoodlife.com, a source was quoted telling the portal that Shilpa was given a warm welcome by the entire team of 'Super Dancer 4' including the co-judges and contestants. Upon receiving a warm welcome, Shilpa became emotional and teary-eyed. The 'Super Dancer 4' team consoled her but Shilpa seemed quite emotional.

While Shilpa was on a break trying to come to terms with the turmoil in her personal life, the showrunners did not replace her. Instead, they invited celebrity guests each week to keep the dice rolling and waited for Shilpa to be ready to resume work.

For the unversed, Shilpa's husband and businessman Raj Kundra's was arrest in an adult films case on July 19. Ever since, Shilpa has been keeping a low profile, not making public appearances and refraining from posting actively on social media.

In her absence from the show, celebrity guests such as Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza, graced the show with their presence.

Earlier, talking about Shilpa's return on the 'Super Dancer' show, co-judge Anurag Basu had said that everyone, missed her a lot.

Anurag Basu had told Hindustan Times, "We miss Shilpa a lot on set. There's a bonding between all of us, who're a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We're a small family and when one person isn't around, then bahut mushkil hota hai. Shilpa is dear to us." He further said that he has no clue about Shilpa’s comeback. "I have no clue. I had sent her a message asking, ‘When are you coming back’, but I got no reply, so I don’t know when she will be back. I can’t say. I don’t know what’s happening. Let’s hope (she returns) soon. I’m just looking forward," he added.

On the front of films, Shilpa recently made her Bollywood comeback with 'Hungama 2' that was released on Disney+Hotstar. She will be seen next in 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles.