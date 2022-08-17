Shekhar Suman says he asked Raju Srivastava to focus more on his health before comedian suffered heart attack

Shekhar Suman-Raju Srivastava/Instagram

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava was rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi after the comedian suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, August 10, when he was working out at a gym in his hotel. Suman, who co-judged the first season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge with Navjot Singh Sidhu in which Raju came third, has been sharing the latter's health updates on his Twitter account.

Now, in a recent interview, Shekhar has revealed that he had advised Raju to focus more on his health when he met the comedian 15 days back on the sets of India's Laughter Champion, the show he is currently judging along with Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Speaking to Times of India, Shekhar said, "Raju had come on the sets of India's Laughter Champion around 15 days back and we had chatted for a long time in my vanity van. I had noticed that he had become a bit weak and I also advised him to take things a bit easy and not exert so much in life."

He continued, "He was fine, but I did tell him that he should take care of his health. He said he had no ailments and all was well. And after 15 days, we got to know this shocking news that he was hospitalised. I have known Raju for almost 25 years now and we have worked together on a fiction show Reporter in the 90s. He is a great guy and I know that since the entire nation is praying for him, he will recover soon. Raju is a very talented guy and I am in touch with his nephew and family."



He also put out a tweet on August 17 sharing Raju's health update which read, "Today's update on Raju's health is that he is stable.S Still unconscious but stable. Will take a week to recover. Prayers for a quick recovery."