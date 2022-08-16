Search icon
Raju Srivastava health update: Shekhar Suman reveals comedian 'will take a week or two to recover'

Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

File Photo

Raju Srivastava was taken to the AIIMS in Delhi after suffering a heart attack while working out at a gym. The well-known stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty, which aggravated his condition. He needed a ventilator later.

Raju's condition is presently stable, Shekhar Suman informed recently on Twitter. 

Check out his tweet here:

Before this, Shekhar Suman said on Twitter that Raju had been unconscious for the previous 46 hours however a few hours later Shekhar said the Raju is improving.

He took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Good news ..Raju moved his fingers and shoulders..things looking slightly positive according to the doctors.your prayers are working.Keep praying.”

He requested fans to pray for Raju Srivastava's health. He wrote, "Raju Srivastava hasn't regained consciousness in the last 46 hrs..plz all Indians pray hard for his recovery. We can't afford to lose this gem. Im sure he is going to come back.God is great.Har Har Mahadev."

Raju Srivastava's brother-in-law, Ashish Srivastava, had confirmed the news of his heart attack.  He said, "Raju Srivastava had a heart attack while going to the gym. He was staying in Delhi to meet some of the big leaders of the state. He went to the gym in the morning and then went to another gym that day. During the same time, he got a heart attack. He has been admitted to AIIMS. But he is back under control. After 5 minutes, the doctors allowed the relatives to meet his grandfather. Only after meeting him, they will be able to give the rest of the information."

For the unversed, Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain.

 

