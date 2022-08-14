Search icon
Amitabh Bachchan sends audio message to Raju Srivastava, says 'It's enough. Rise up Raju'

Amitabh Bachchan, who Raju Srivastava is known for imitating, reportedly left him a voice mail wishing him a swift recovery.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 06:32 PM IST

File Photo

Due to a heart attack, Raju Srivastava was sent to the AIIMS hospital in Delhi. The comedian, who has been in numerous movies and television programmes, is reportedly in severe condition because his brain is not working properly. Numerous celebrities have addressed Raju and tweeted about his condition. Amitabh Bachchan, who Raju is known for imitating, reportedly left him a voice mail wishing him a swift recovery.

According to India Today, Amitabh Bachchan said in his voice message, "It's enough Raju. Rise up Raju, and keep teaching us all to laugh." 

 As per the report of Etimes, Raju's nephew has stated that the comedian is 'slowly getting better.' The report quoted Kushal stating, "I would like to inform people to not believe any rumours. Raju ji's condition is gradually and slowly getting better. Doctors are also saying that he is showing a positive response. There are no signs of negative results in his reports which is again a positive sign."

Kushal further added that his uncle is a fighter and 'he will be back,' "Raju ji moved his hand and fingers which doctors have informed us. He is a fighter, he will be back. I just want to request everyone to pray for his health. The doctors here are doing their best and giving good treatment. Earlier, even Shekhar Suman informed about the improvement in Raju's health. For the unversed, Raju was admitted to AIMS Hospital on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack during his workout session. 

Kushal even dismissed the rumours of Raju suffering a stroke due to excessive workout. He said, Our motive is to stop people from spreading rumours and negative stories. He is stable now and things are improving and he is showing signs of recovery"

