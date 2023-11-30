Sheezan Khan joins Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga, discusses his character: 'I’m certain that...'

Talking about his character in Chand Jalne Laga, Sheezan Khan said, "It will be fascinating for the audience to witness how my appearance on the show ignites an unexpected twist in the chemistry between Dev and Tara."

Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann-starrer love drama, Chand Jalne Laga, is been appreciated among audiences. While viewers are praising the sweet love story of Dev (Vishal) and Tara (Kanika), there's an interesting twist in the show as Sheezan M Khan joins the cast. He will be playing the character of Dr. Arjun, who is Tara's childhood friend and becomes the third wheel in the love story.

Sheezan's character is set to bring more drama and romance to the show. Fans have cherished the heartfelt tale of Dev and Tara, and Sheezan's entry promises to spice things up with exciting and unexpected turns. In the current storyline, Tara, and her father land in a hospital with serious injuries after a bomb blast. They need injections for their recovery, and Dr Arjun steps up to administer the necessary treatment. Just as Dev rushes to lend Tara emotional support, Tara unexpectedly hugs Dr Arjun, raising all sorts of questions about where things stand between them. Does this mark the beginning of a complicated love triangle?

Talking about his entry into the show, Sheezan M Khan says, “I'm thrilled to join Chand Jalne Laga, a show that has already captured the hearts of viewers. It will be fascinating for the audience to witness how my appearance on the show ignites an unexpected twist in the chemistry between Dev and Tara. I’m certain that exploring the complexities of love through Tara and Dev’s journey will be challenging and fulfilling. I can’t wait to collaborate with its incredibly talented cast – Vishal and Kanika – and bring a new dynamic into this mesmerizing story. Most importantly, this collaboration marks my second show with Colors, and leveraging its wide base of viewers across the country is a matter of pride for me.” Chand Jalne Laga airs every Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Colors.