Headlines

Noida Metro: Big update on 11.6-km Aqua Line extension between Sector 142, Botanical Garden stations; details inside

'Haven't signed...': Rahul Dravid's huge claim on contract extension as Indian cricket team head coach

Sam Bahadur review: Vicky Kaushal's masterclass can't save this random series of anecdotes, Manekshaw deserved better

Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled for viral Animal scene: ‘Keeping it in trailer has...'

Sheezan Khan joins Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga, discusses his character: 'I’m certain that...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Noida Metro: Big update on 11.6-km Aqua Line extension between Sector 142, Botanical Garden stations; details inside

'Haven't signed...': Rahul Dravid's huge claim on contract extension as Indian cricket team head coach

Sam Bahadur review: Vicky Kaushal's masterclass can't save this random series of anecdotes, Manekshaw deserved better

10 foods to eat when you have cold

10 highest-grossing films of Rashmika Mandanna

9 health benefits of eating fats first thing in the morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled for viral Animal scene: ‘Keeping it in trailer has...'

Sheezan Khan joins Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga, discusses his character: 'I’m certain that...'

Khushi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘absurd’ outfit at fashion event: ‘Giving crow vibes…’

HomeTelevision

Television

Sheezan Khan joins Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga, discusses his character: 'I’m certain that...'

Talking about his character in Chand Jalne Laga, Sheezan Khan said, "It will be fascinating for the audience to witness how my appearance on the show ignites an unexpected twist in the chemistry between Dev and Tara."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann-starrer love drama, Chand Jalne Laga, is been appreciated among audiences. While viewers are praising the sweet love story of Dev (Vishal) and Tara (Kanika), there's an interesting twist in the show as Sheezan M Khan joins the cast. He will be playing the character of Dr. Arjun, who is Tara's childhood friend and becomes the third wheel in the love story. 

Sheezan's character is set to bring more drama and romance to the show. Fans have cherished the heartfelt tale of Dev and Tara, and Sheezan's entry promises to spice things up with exciting and unexpected turns. In the current storyline, Tara, and her father land in a hospital with serious injuries after a bomb blast. They need injections for their recovery, and Dr Arjun steps up to administer the necessary treatment. Just as Dev rushes to lend Tara emotional support, Tara unexpectedly hugs Dr Arjun, raising all sorts of questions about where things stand between them. Does this mark the beginning of a complicated love triangle?

Talking about his entry into the show, Sheezan M Khan says, “I'm thrilled to join Chand Jalne Laga, a show that has already captured the hearts of viewers. It will be fascinating for the audience to witness how my appearance on the show ignites an unexpected twist in the chemistry between Dev and Tara. I’m certain that exploring the complexities of love through Tara and Dev’s journey will be challenging and fulfilling. I can’t wait to collaborate with its incredibly talented cast – Vishal and Kanika – and bring a new dynamic into this mesmerizing story. Most importantly, this collaboration marks my second show with Colors, and leveraging its wide base of viewers across the country is a matter of pride for me.” Chand Jalne Laga airs every Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Colors.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Katrina Kaif reviews Sam Bahadur, calls Vicky Kaushal's performance flawless: 'You are too inspiring'

RBI fines Rs 11,83,000 crore market cap bank for violation regarding deposits from non-residents

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Past results vs Exit Poll predictions; know seat share forecasts of BJP, Congress

Animal box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor to score career-best opening, film may earn Rs 100 crore on day 1

Exit Polls 2023 start memefest on social media, check user's reaction

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE