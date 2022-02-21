'She doesn’t listen to me’: Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover on wife wearing dress by designer he rejected

On the show ‘Shark Tank India’, Ashneer Grover, who became famous for his stern and straightforward demeanour toward aspiring entrepreneurs, replied to accusations that his wife was dressed in the clothes of a rejected entrepreneur. In one of the episodes of the reality show, an entrepreneur named Niti Singhal pitched her apparel line, Twee In One, to Ashneer, who slammed it and said no one would wear it. However, Ashneer's wife, Madhuri, was later seen wearing the design on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, leading to accusations of hypocrisy or 'doglapan,' a term he frequently uses on the show.

Ashneer told Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah about the incident, the entrepreneur typically designs garments for models, but the examples she showed on the show were not up to par.

“So I told her that I would make a mop out of it, because it was so bad. So many of the entrepeneurs leave behind clothes for the sharks to try, and she left one for my wife—and I don’t know what my wife liked, she wore it to The Kapil Sharma Show, and a behind-the-scenes photo went viral, and the girl said that I had attacked her designs, but my wife was wearing them. Clearly my wife has a mind of her own, and she doesn’t listen to me.”

The whole thing was wrapped up in a short video that 'Twee In One' posted on Instagram, praising Madhuri Grover for believing in their work. Madhuri reacted to the video by complimenting the designer for the dress.

Thank you for the dress. I think the sharks didn’t like the dresses presented on the side board, the dresses worn by you and the models were good. Keep up the good work and wish you all the best for your venture!!”