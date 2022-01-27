Shark Tank's Peyush Bansal is 'pareshaan' with Rs 37,500 crore net worth, Kapil Sharma reacts

'Shark Tank India' has been gaining headlines since its premiere in December 2021. The reality television show features a panel of business heads of Indian companies, termed as 'sharks', who hear the pitches from young entrepreneurs and them decide to invest in their companies.

The seven 'sharks' in the show are Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People group), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (co-founder and CEO of Lenskart). In each episode, any five of these seven sharks act as the panelists.

These corporate heads will be seen in the upcoming episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. As per the show's promo, Kapil Sharma will introduce them along with listing the valuations of their respective companies. When he mentions that Peyush Bansal's company has a net worth of Rs 37,500 crore ($5 billion), Aman Gupta jokingly interrupts the host and says, "Yeh thode pareshan hai. Aapne inki net worth thodi kam bata di (Peyush is a little worried because you told his net worth a little less)".

Kapil Sharma's hilarious response makes everyone laugh as he says, “Ye aapko kam lag rahi hai? Hum langot pehen ke himachal chale jaye (This seems less to you, should we just back our bags and retire to the hills)?". The host then jokes on Archana Puran Singh replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu in the comedy talk-show as he says, "Aapko pata hai Archana Ji bhi shark hain aapko pata hai? Sidhu naam ki ek macchli ko yeh khaa gayi (Do you know Archana Ji is also a shark? she ate up a fish named Sidhu)".

Shark Tank India is a spinoff of the American business reality show 'Shark Tank', which has been successfully running since 2009 for thirteen seasons.