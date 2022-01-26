Kapil Sharma recalls losing weight for 'Firangi', says 'Akshay Kumar ban gaya tha main'

Popular comedian-host Kapil Sharma is all geared up for his upcoming special 'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet', which will be out on the OTT platform Netflix on January 28, 2022. For promoting his show, Kapil sat down with another popular stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for a fun freewheeling conversation.

In one of the sections of the video 'Kapil's Insta Rewind', Kapil was shown some of the throwback pictures that he had shared on the photo and video sharing platform and asked his thoughts on the same. When Anubhav Singh Bassi, or simply Bassi as he is fondly called, showed him one picture where he was seen exercising, Kapil recalled following a healthy lifestyle and losing weight for his own film 'Firangi'.

Going back to his fitness days, Kapil said, “Those were great days. I was shooting for a film, the one which I made with my own money, Firangi. I did not gain anything from that film except for this wonderful body.” He further shared his routine from those days as he added, "I used to wake up at 4:30 AM. I had become Akshay Kumar. I used to work out in the open, have breakfast and then reach the sets by 7:30 AM.”

This was the picture that Bassi showed to Kapil

Then, Bassi jokingly asked him when did he realise that all this was pointless. To which the comedian, who also hosts 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on national television, replied that he wants to get back in shape as he was weighing 72 kgs at that time and now, his weight is 92 kgs.

Meanwhile, Kapil's wife Ginni Chatrath will also appear in Kapil's Netflix special and roast the comedian, as seen in the show's trailer. The official synopsis of Kapil Sharma's special on Netflix website reads as "From the liquid courage behind his tweets to the sobering realities of making it in Mumbai, Kapil's pouring his heart out — with a heavy glug of humor."