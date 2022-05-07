Shark Tank India contestant thanks Ashneer Grover for 'giving her family back'

Credit: Ashneer Grover/Instagram

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover, the co-founder and former managing director of BharatPe, took to Instagram and informed his fans that a contestant from the show thanked him for ‘giving her family back.’

Rakhi Pal, who appeared on the show, was disowned by her family because of her career and her startup EventBeep. Ashneer Grover invested in her startup when she came to the show. Recently, Ashneer dropped a photo with Rakhi and a letter that she wrote for him. In the letter, she can be seen thanking him and saying, “You’ve given me my family back.”

Ashneer wrote, “It’s nice to meet up with the @eventbeepindia kids from @sharktank.india and see them ploughing through. Super happy that Rakhi Pal is back with her family!” In the letter, Rakhi wrote, “Dear Ashneer sir, your words have been worth more than any offer we could ever have… You’ve given me my family back and their trust in this vision.”

Another Shark Tank India Judge Anupam Mittal commented, “Inspiring.” Fans have been reacting to the post. One of them wrote, “Without ashneer sir show is incomplete.” Another mentioned, “Seriously heart warming to see them doing great and for Rakhi to finally get her family's support too.”

Another mentioned, “Ab kuch log ye sab doglapan likh kar cool banne ka try krenge.” While the fourth one commented, “It is just because of you...all thanks to you.” For the unversed, Ashneer, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal had invested in Rakhi’s startup on Shark Tank India's Season 1.

When it comes to ‘Shark Tank India’, the show had a simple premise: budding entrepreneurs pitch their company ideas to 'sharks' (all of whom are previously successful entrepreneurs in India) in order to earn funding. Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal featured as judges for the show.