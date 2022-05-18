Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, others celebrate 'epic reunion'

Vineeta Singh-Ashneer Grover/Instagram

Shark Tank India has been one of the most successful reality shows in the recent past. All the 'sharks' of the show and their spouses, excluding Anupam Mittal and his wife Anchal Kumar, recently had an epic reunion at the birthday bash of Ivaan, Peyush Bansal's son in Delhi.

On Tuesday, May 17, Vineeta Singh shared a montage video from the celebration featuring her having extreme fun with Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Ghazal Alagh. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Outside the tank, nothing beats the warmth of my incredible co-sharks (red heart emoji). This is really the best part of @sharktank.india. Thank you @peyushbansal @nidhimittal1307 for the epic reunion and @ashneer.grover @madsj30 for your warmest hospitality! Great to hang with @boatxaman @piadagger @ghazalalagh @varunalagh @namitathapar & mega missed @agmittal @anchalkumar24".

In the same video, she had also added photos of her visit to Ashneer's home as he commented below the clip, "t’s your home - you are most welcome anytime". One netizen even joked about the trademark dialogues of the sharks in the show with his comment as he wrote, "When vineeta invited anupam, he might have said "I am sorry lekin mujhe out hona padega".

Three days ago, Ashneer Grover had also shared pictures from the party on his Instagram account and along with the photos, he wrote, "Thanks @peyushbansal for a great party ! Wish your son Ivaan a great birthday and successful life ahead. Always fun to catch up with fellow Sharks. #sharktankindia @sharktank.india".



READ | From Anchal Kumar, Madhuri Grover to Varun Alagh, Vikas Thapar: Meet the spouses of Shark Tank India judges



The birthday party, hosted by Peyush and his wife Nidhi Mittal for their son, was also attended by Madhuri Jain Grover (Ashneer's wife), Varun Alagh (Ghazal's husband), Priya Dagar (Aman's wife), and Kaushik Mukherjee (Vineeta's husband).