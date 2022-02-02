Meet model-actress Anchal Kumar, wife of Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal

All you need to know about Anchal Kumar, wife of one of the judges on Shark Tank India - Anupam Mittal.
Shark Tank India has emerged as one of the most popular shows on Indian television recently. Anupam Mittal, the CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group is one of the 'sharks' in the show. Today, we will tell you about his famous model-actress wife Anchal Kumar.
(All images: Anchal Kumar/Instagram)
1. Anchal Kumar - Modeling career
Anchal Kumar has been one of the top models in the Indian fashion industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She won the Gladrags supermodel contest and has also featured in advertisements for brands such as Rexona, Sunsilk, and Bombay Dyeing.
2. Anchal Kumar - Bollywood films
Anchal Kumar made cameo appearances in Abhishek Bachchan-led crime comedy film 'Bluffmaster!' in 2005 and Priyanka Chopra-led drama 'Fashion' in 2008.
3. Anchal Kumar - Bigg Boss
Pictured alongside a tiger in Thailand in this photo, Anchal Kumar participated in the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 4', the first season hosted by 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor Salman Khan. She was evicted after spending around 40 days inside the house.
4. Anchal Kumar - Marriage with Anupam Mittal
The Shaadi.com CEO's Shaadi took place in July 2013 as a grand wedding celebration in Jaipur. The couple is blessed with a baby daughter, Alyssa Mittal.
5. Anchal Kumar - The Kapil Sharma Show
When the seven sharks from 'Shark Tank India' came on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on January 30, they were accompanied by their family members. Anchal Kumar was spotted sitting in the audience and since then, people have been waiting to know more about Anupam's beautiful wife.