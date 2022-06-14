Shahid Kapoor reveals why he signed his debut OTT project Farzi with Raj & DK

Amazon Prime Video India/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi created by Raj & DK who have also developed the highly successful The Family Man for the streaming giant. In an interview, the Jersey star has now revealed that he immediately agreed to be a part of the show as he had loved the Manoj Bajpayee's spy thriller series.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Shahid said, " I had loved Raj and DK’s The Family Man 2. They called me for a film, I asked if they had a show for me. They went ‘really?’, and I said yes! It’s exciting to collaborate with people who are at the top of their game, and in India they are the best of the best."

Meanwhile, Amazon had unveiled the first look of Farzi on April 28, along with a slew of new releases on their platform including Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. Along with sharing Shahid's first look from the web show, the OTT platform also provided the synopsis for the show.

The outline for Farzi reads as, "A small-time artist working out of his grandfather’s printing press has designed the ultimate con job - a crime uniquely suited to him - and gets pulled into the murky, high stakes world of all that it demands. A fiery, unorthodox task force officer has made it his mission to rid the country of the menace this poses in this fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller".



READ | Mrunal Thakur opens up on comparisons between Jersey actors Shahid Kapoor, Nani | Exclusive

Apart from Shahid, the show features an ensemble of hugely talented actors such as Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, and Kubbra Sait. The show's release date hasn't been announced yet.