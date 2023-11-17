Watch: Salman Khan reacts after Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya accuses him of mocking his Bro Sena on Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan will be seen reacting to Anurag Dobhal's accusations on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan can be seen reacting to Anurag Dobhal's accusations of him mocking his Bro Sena. Recently, Anurag aka UK07 Rider said Salman Khan mocks his fans (Bro Sena) and requested Bigg Boss to not make fun of his fans.

In the promo, Salman Khan said, "kuch log mujhe galat samaj rahe hain, aap samajte rahein. Aur aapko jo karna hain kare, mujhe isse koi farak nahi pdta." He was later making Ankita understand, and telling her to play her own game.

Social media users reacted to the promo, one of them wrote, "Ankita bahut weak hai khud bol chuki hai k wo Vicky ka dimaag use krne k liye use layi thi. Gadhe ko ghas khilane se ghoda nhi ban jata wo." The second one said, "Kal dekhna pdega kya hoga ! Maine pure week nahi dekha #BiggBoss ye wala kyuki flop hai or sab contestant bakwas hai koi kuch khas ni kr rha Kal dekh lege, pura pta lag jyega ek baar mai 1 hafte ka."

Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider had a heated verbal argument with Arun Srikanth Mashettey. Last night, things got more serious when Anurag threw a cup in his anger and broke the house property. This made Bigg Boss furious as well, and they gave two punishments.

First, the kitchen supply was cut off for the entire house and secondly, Anurag was nominated till the end of the season. Now, in the promo for Tuesday's episode, he can be seen asking for a voluntary exit from the show. When Bigg Boss calls him in the confession room, Anurag can be heard saying, "Agar yeh cheezein chalti rahin toh main nahi survive kar paunga (If these things continue, then I won't be able to survive in this house)."

Netizens have reacted to the promo saying that Anurag is "trying too hard to copy MC Stan". The rapper MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16. At multiple times, he remained a lone warrior inside the show and wanted to make a voluntary exit as he couldn't handle the game's pressure. But it was Salman Khan and his friends who motivated him to stay and he went on to win the Grand Finale.