Riteish Deshmukh recalls breaking up with Genelia over text; her reaction made him never want to prank her again

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D'Souza recently graced the Kapil Sharma Show and shared some really interesting anecdotes about their life. In one of those instances, Riteish also opened up about the time when he had broken up with his now-wife and how it went.

Speaking to the show's host Kapil Sharma, Riteish shared that it was all part of a prank. He said that one day, during the time that they were dating, the actor called Genelia to tell her that he wants to pull the plug on their relationship. However, Genelia failed to get the prank and instead took it very seriously, post which Riteish never dared to prank her again.

The couple also revealed the nicknames they have for each other. While Riteish calls Genelia Genee, she calls him Dholu.

Their time with Kapil Sharma was sure fun as during the episode Kapil also asked the couple that during their wedding, Riteish and Genelia took 'pheras' around the holy fire or took an oath (referring to the sacred oath taken by elected members for official posts).

In response to this, Riteish came up a hilarious reply. He said, "Phere liye they. Wo kya hota hai na, jab aap shapath lete ho to wo paanch saal ki sarkar hoti hai, paanch saal me badal jati hai (We took pheras. The thing is when you take an oath, it is for a five-year government, it gets changed after five years)."

About their love story, Genelia and Riteish had fallen in love on the sets of their Bollywood debut, Tujhe Meri Kasam that was released in 2003. They tied the knot in 2012 and have two sons Riaan and Rahyl. Genelia has hardly featured in any films since then.