Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Ratan Raajputh recalls horrific incident when a boy dragged her into jungle, says 'I wonder if...'

Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo star Ratan Raajputh opened up on the most terrifying incident of her life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 08:45 AM IST

Ratan Raajputh recalls horrific incident when a boy dragged her into jungle, says 'I wonder if...'
Ratan Rajputh

Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo star Ratan Rajput recently opened up about the most horrifying incident in her life, and it will certainly shock you as well. Ratan hasn't been active on television lately, but she stays in touch with her fans through her vlogs. In her recent vlog, Ratan recalled an incident from her early days, when she used to do theatre at Mandi House, Delhi. 

Ratan bought a new phone for herself, and while recording the vlog, Ratan remembered that spine-chilling incident where her phone got snatched by petty theft, and she got stuck in a life-threatening situation. Ratan stated that one day while she was returning home from Mandi House, she was talking to her mother on the phone. Soon she realised that a boy was trying to pull her phone. Before she can do anything, he snatched the phone from her. Ratan further added that she was shouting for help, but no one stepped forward, and just stood there. 

Watch the vlog here

The actress followed that theft, and he brought her far away into a stranded, dense forest. Ratan was terrified knowing about it. Later, he encountered another boy, Ratan asked him to help but he hold her hand and was forcibly dragging her further into the jungle. The boy was saying, "Aa tujhe tera phone dilata hoon." Finally, she got genuine help from a NIFT student, and he dropped Ratan home safely. 

After narrating the incident, Ratan asserted that she gets terrified remembering that day, and her expression emotes her fear clearly. Ratan stated, "I wonder if I can live now or not?" Ratan got immense fame with her show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. Her character of Laali is still been recalled as one of the most entertaining, path-breaking characters of Indian television. Raajputh has also been a part of other shows like Raavan, Raadha Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Santoshi Maa, Fear Files and Vighnaharta Ganesh. Ratan has also been a part of Bigg Boss 7. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 420 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.