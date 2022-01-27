Rakhi Sawant cries over her eviction from 'Bigg Boss 15,' says she feel 'used'

Rakhi Sawant has been a frequent contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss.' She has been called at multiple seasons (season 1, season 14, and season 15), especially when the show's ratings are low. However, even after being featured many times, Rakhi never won the finale. Although she's been be awarded as 'The entertainer of the season,' by the Bigg Boss, Rakhi gets evicted everytime. Even this time, Rakhi got evicted from the ongoing 15th season, that too a few days before the finale.

Now, the controversial queen has shared her discontent about her exit. Rakhi was spotted in the city, and when paparazzi approached her for interaction, she started crying and said, "Bigg Boss agar aap har saal mujhe bulanyege, toh aap sirf mujhe tissue ki tarah istamaal kar rahe hai. Main tissue paper nahi hoon." Rakhi further said that she is used to boost the rating and when they get content from her, she gets evicted. "I love you Bigg Boss, but you know main trophy ki haqdaar thi. I deserve it."

Even the netizens supported her and pointed out the fact that whenever the show needed rating, she was called to up the entertainment factor. "So unfair don't go again," said a user. Another user said, "Yeah... She was called becoz of low trp... But even her presence couldn't save the show... She is right to feel being used."

After her exit, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal will be the remaining players who will fight out for glory.