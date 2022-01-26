'Mujhe kya maloom....': Rakhi Sawant gets eliminated from 'Bigg Boss 15' - WATCH

After Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale, 'Bigg Boss 15' will have another surprise eviction. Well, this time, the show's entertainer Rakhi Sawant gets evicted and this is a surprising twist of the finale week. After the eviction, Rakhi was spotted by Paparazzi, and she was honest enough to speak on her eviction.

Watch Rakhi Sawant's appearing in media after 'Bigg Boss'

Well, you heard it from the horse's mouth. Rakhi doesn't know who will win, but we can tell you how she was shown the door from the show. In today's episode, the show will have the last task of the season, BB Hotel. A few members of the audience will enter the house, and they will judge the contestants. The housemates will have to earn points by entertaining the audience.

Here's the promo

So, if we connect the dots, it seems that Rakhi fails to score well, and she gets evicted from the show. After her exit, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal will be the remaining players who will fight out for glory.

During the same task Tejasswi will also be heard calling Shamita Shetty ‘Aunty’ while portraying one of the hotel staff for a task. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra will be seen as a guest in the ‘BB’ Hotel. During the task, Karan will ask Teja for a massage, he will be heard saying, “kaunsi hotel staff hoti hai, yeh bakwaas massage kar rahi hai (What kind of hotel staff is this one? She is giving such a useless massage.”

After this, Shamita Shetty will be seen giving Karan a massage. Seeing this, Teja cracks a joke and say, “It is Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi itna seriously nahi liya tha (Before this, you never took your task so seriously).” To which, Shamita defends herself and say ‘it was just a massage.’