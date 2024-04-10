Raghu Ram says his mental heath, marriage suffered due to Roadies; reveals if he will ever return to MTV show

Raghu Ram and his twin brother Rajiv Lakshman famously hosted and judged MTV Roadies for several years. Raghu has now shared how the show adversely affected his personal life.

Raghu Ram has been a popular face on Indian television since the 2000s when he hosted and judged the adventure reality show MTV Roadies, with his twin brother Rajiv Lakshman and actor-VJ Rannvijay Singh. In his recent interview, Raghu has shared how the show affected his personal life and also revealed if he will ever return to the same.

Sharing why he decided to leave the show, Raghu said to IndiaToday.in, "I was done. I was fed up. I walked away at the peak of it for two reasons. One was because MTV wanted to make the show a certain way, which I did not agree with. Till 10 seasons, I had pretty much a free hand. But in the 9th-10th seasons, I found myself coming into conflict with MTV, because they wanted a certain populist kind of angle to it."

"The second thing that was happening was, personally, my life was going through a lot of upheaval because of Roadies and because of the surrounding craze. My marriage was suffering. Ultimately, I got divorced. My mental health, my physical health and everything else was just crazy. I needed to take a step away. So I stopped, and I'm glad I did. Not one day have I regretted walking away", he continued.

He also said that Roadies was over the day he and his twin brother Rajiv Laxman left it and he would never return, even though the channel had asked both of them to come back. "We were asked (to return), but no, I don't want to. I haven't seen Roadies ever since I left. It is not 'that' Roadies now. It is a completely different show with the name Roadies on it. The format can be compared more to The Voice (American singing reality show) than to the previous Roadies. When Rajiv and I walked away that day, that show was over. That particular format was over."

After leaving Roadies in 2013, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman founded their own content studio called Monozygotic Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Under their banner, they made Skulls and Roses for Amazon Prime Video in 2019 and IRL: In Real Love for Netflix in 2023.

