Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Third lead Paritosh Tiwari plays transitioning female Noor in Ektaa Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee film

Meet man who left his Rs 30000 per month job, then built Rs 17670 crore company, his net worth is...

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, rituals, significance, colour, mantra

Gandhimathi Balan, Malayalam producer, passes away at 66; Mohanlal mourns his demise

Raghu Ram says his mental heath, marriage suffered due to Roadies; reveals if he will ever return to MTV show

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Rohit-Kohli in focus as MI, RCB eye second win of the season

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Third lead Paritosh Tiwari plays transitioning female Noor in Ektaa Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee film

Meet man who left his Rs 30000 per month job, then built Rs 17670 crore company, his net worth is...

Foods that you must not refrigerate in summer

Box office collection of Bollywood's Eid releases

Lowest powerplay totals in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Gandhimathi Balan, Malayalam producer, passes away at 66; Mohanlal mourns his demise

Raghu Ram says his mental heath, marriage suffered due to Roadies; reveals if he will ever return to MTV show

Priyamani comments on why south actresses are selective in working in Bollywood: 'Just because it's a Hindi film...'

HomeTelevision

Television

Raghu Ram says his mental heath, marriage suffered due to Roadies; reveals if he will ever return to MTV show

Raghu Ram and his twin brother Rajiv Lakshman famously hosted and judged MTV Roadies for several years. Raghu has now shared how the show adversely affected his personal life.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 09:16 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Raghu Ram in Roadies/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Raghu Ram has been a popular face on Indian television since the 2000s when he hosted and judged the adventure reality show MTV Roadies, with his twin brother Rajiv Lakshman and actor-VJ Rannvijay Singh. In his recent interview, Raghu has shared how the show affected his personal life and also revealed if he will ever return to the same.

Sharing why he decided to leave the show, Raghu said to IndiaToday.in, "I was done. I was fed up. I walked away at the peak of it for two reasons. One was because MTV wanted to make the show a certain way, which I did not agree with. Till 10 seasons, I had pretty much a free hand. But in the 9th-10th seasons, I found myself coming into conflict with MTV, because they wanted a certain populist kind of angle to it."

"The second thing that was happening was, personally, my life was going through a lot of upheaval because of Roadies and because of the surrounding craze. My marriage was suffering. Ultimately, I got divorced. My mental health, my physical health and everything else was just crazy. I needed to take a step away. So I stopped, and I'm glad I did. Not one day have I regretted walking away", he continued.

He also said that Roadies was over the day he and his twin brother Rajiv Laxman left it and he would never return, even though the channel had asked both of them to come back. "We were asked (to return), but no, I don't want to. I haven't seen Roadies ever since I left. It is not 'that' Roadies now. It is a completely different show with the name Roadies on it. The format can be compared more to The Voice (American singing reality show) than to the previous Roadies. When Rajiv and I walked away that day, that show was over. That particular format was over."

After leaving Roadies in 2013, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman founded their own content studio called Monozygotic Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Under their banner, they made Skulls and Roses for Amazon Prime Video in 2019 and IRL: In Real Love for Netflix in 2023.

READ | This low-budget film with 60-year-old lead actress earned Rs 220 crore, beat Shah Rukh, Akshay films at box office

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Why did mob attack NIA team in West Bengal?

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor confirms dating Shikhar Pahariya in style, arrives at Maidaan screening wearing his name's...

Gudi Padwa 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals for Marathi new year celebration

Total solar eclipse begins across North America, watch video here

Canada's spy agency claims China interfered with last two elections won by Trudeau

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement