Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma blessed with baby boy

Two days back, renowned Television actor Puja Banerjee, best remembered for her role in 'Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev', had shared a picture of her baby bump, from a photoshoot with husband Kunal Verma, proving she was ready to pop. She even captioned the picture, "Awaiting baby," as Kunal cradled her bump.

It is now confirmed that the actress has given birth to a baby boy and is safe too.

In an interview with Times of India, Puja Banerjee's husband Kunal Verma shared, "Puja and I are proud and extremely happy to share that we are parents of a lovely baby boy today."

He further said that both baby and mommy are safe. "I was with Puja in the operation theatre, while she delivered our baby. Both Puja and the baby are doing fine and I am extremely thankful to God for his blessings," added Kunal.

Puja had received a baby shower last month. Many people surprised her on the day, but the first one began from hubby Kunal. "I can't express my feelings in words as I am overwhelmed with all the love each and every one showered yesterday for my 1st baby shower. Starting from my love Kunal, thanks for the 1st surprise," she had shared.

Puja and Kunal got married earlier this year. They had a registered wedding. The duo was going to opt for a traditional wedding in April, which could not take place due to COVID-19 lockdown.