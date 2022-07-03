Prince Narula, Karan Kundrra lift Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, video goes viral

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Prince Narula, Karan Kundrra, and Munawar Faruqui grabbed attention when they together appeared in the same show Lock Upp season 1. The jailer of Lock Upp was Karan Kundrra, Prince Narula appeared as a special guest in Kangana Ranaut’s show.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the show. The three bonded well inside the jail (show), recent viral video is proof of the same. In a new video, Karan Kundrra and Prince Narula can be seen lifting Munawar Faruqui. The video is doing rounds on social media, fans are very happy to see them together.

For the unversed, Payal Rohatgi emerged as the first runner-up. She was really unhappy with the result therefore, she mocked Kangana and makers when the show ended. The actress is now geeting married to her long-time boyfriend Sangram Singh. She also said that has moved on and will invite Kangana to her wedding.

According to News 18, Payal stated, “It is a very very private family gathering – just his family and my family,” she said. The actress further added, “No friends in the pre-wedding and wedding, I want it to be just family and he (Sangram) too.”

She revealed that on July 14, they will be hosting a reception in the capital city, Delhi. “We are trying to make sure that we are just with the family for the wedding and pre-wedding functions. We’ll be then inviting all for the Delhi reception which is on 14th of July. So, that’s when the reception in Delhi will be happening but the wedding and pre-wedding will be limited to the family.”

On being asked if she will invite Kangana to her wedding, she said, “I will obviously make sure that I send the invite to her sister Rangoli and if she is in Delhi, would love to see her at the reception. She is kind and I am kind. It’s a good occasion and we should let bygones be bygones.”